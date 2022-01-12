Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD): Price Now Near $22.67; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACAD

At the time of this writing, ACAD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ACAD ranks 168th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

ACAD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ACAD’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.22%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ACAD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ACAD: Daily RSI Analysis ACAD’s RSI now stands at 76.1905.

ACAD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For ACAD News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ACAD may find value in this recent story:

Acadia (ACAD) Partners With Stoke for CNS Disorder Therapies