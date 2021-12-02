Acadia Realty Trust (AKR): Price Up $0.5 (2.51)% Over Past Day, Up $0.55 (2.76)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AKR

At the moment, AKR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (2.76%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AKR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AKR ranks 87th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

AKR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AKR’s price is up $0.5 (2.51%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on AKR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AKR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AKR: Daily RSI Analysis For AKR, its RSI is now at 25.5102.

AKR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

