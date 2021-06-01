Accenture plc (ACN): Price Now Near $281.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACN

At the moment, ACN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.34 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ACN has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, ACN ranks 215th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ACN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ACN’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Accenture plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.