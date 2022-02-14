Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $325.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

