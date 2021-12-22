ACG Wealth Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ACG Wealth increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,625,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $198.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).