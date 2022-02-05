Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Activision Blizzard has raised its dividend payment by 38.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Activision Blizzard has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

