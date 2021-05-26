Acuity Brands Inc (AYI): Price Now Near $177.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AYI

At the time of this writing, AYI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. AYI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, AYI ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AYI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AYI’s price is up $1.12 (0.64%) from the day prior. AYI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Acuity Brands Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.