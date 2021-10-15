Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF): Price Now Near $48.85; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GOLF

At the time of this writing, GOLF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (0.99%) from the hour prior. GOLF has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GOLF; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GOLF ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Recreation stocks.

GOLF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GOLF’s price is up $0.57 (1.18%) from the day prior. GOLF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GOLF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GOLF: Daily RSI Analysis GOLF’s RSI now stands at 100.

GOLF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

