ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA): Price Now Near $16.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACVA

Currently, ACVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (1.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ACVA ranks 267th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ACVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ACVA’s price is up $0.15 (0.9%) from the day prior. ACVA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ACV Auctions Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ACVA: Daily RSI Analysis ACVA’s RSI now stands at 10.6383.

ACVA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

