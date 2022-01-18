Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI): Price Now Near $5.64; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ADGI

At the time of this writing, ADGI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (3.49%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ADGI ranks 117th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

ADGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADGI’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.05%) from the day prior. ADGI has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Adagio Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ADGI: Daily RSI Analysis For ADGI, its RSI is now at 41.1215.

ADGI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

