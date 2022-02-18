Adam Lee Soroca Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Lee Soroca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 628.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

