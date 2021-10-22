AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO): Price Now Near $25.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AHCO

Currently, AHCO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.33%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AHCO ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

AHCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AHCO’s price is up $0.01 (0.04%) from the day prior. AHCO has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on AHCO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AHCO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AHCO: Daily RSI Analysis For AHCO, its RSI is now at 100.

Note: AHCO and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with AHCO rising at a faster rate than RSI.

