Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,322,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 473,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

