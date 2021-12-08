Adicet Bio’s (ACET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.61.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.30.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 346.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

