Adient plc (ADNT): Price Down $-0.92 (-1.91)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.64 (-1.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADNT

At the moment, ADNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.64 (-1.33%) from the hour prior. ADNT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ADNT ranks 56th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

ADNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADNT’s price is down $-0.92 (-1.91%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ADNT has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on ADNT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Adient plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ADNT: Daily RSI Analysis ADNT’s RSI now stands at 36.413.

ADNT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

