Adirondack Trust Co. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 295.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 344.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 244.8% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 21,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 684.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 461.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 32,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

