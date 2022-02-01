Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 32.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $534.30 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $252.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

