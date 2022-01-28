Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

ADBE opened at $493.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.85 and a 200-day moving average of $614.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

