Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe stock opened at $442.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.76 and its 200 day moving average is $601.58. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

