ADT Inc (ADT): Price Now Near $8.54; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ADT

At the moment, ADT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.02%) from the hour prior. ADT has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ADT ranks 266th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ADT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ADT’s price is up $0.17 (1.99%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ADT has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ADT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ADT: Daily RSI Analysis ADT’s RSI now stands at 100.

ADT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

