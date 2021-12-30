ADT Inc (ADT): Price Up $0.06 (0.71)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (1.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADT

At the moment, ADT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (1.16%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ADT ranks 203rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ADT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ADT’s price is up $0.06 (0.71%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ADT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ADT: Daily RSI Analysis ADT’s RSI now stands at 21.4286.

ADT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

