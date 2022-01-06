AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ADTH opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

