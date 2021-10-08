Adtran Inc (ADTN): Price Now Near $19.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ADTN

Currently, ADTN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.08%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ADTN has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ADTN ranks 35th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

ADTN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ADTN’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ADTN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ADTN: Daily RSI Analysis ADTN’s RSI now stands at 100.

ADTN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ADTN News Traders

Investors and traders in ADTN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, DSPG, INOV, ACBI, HFC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market