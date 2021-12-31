Adtran Inc (ADTN): Price Now Near $22.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ADTN

Currently, ADTN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ADTN has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, ADTN ranks 95th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ADTN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADTN’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.22%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ADTN has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ADTN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ADTN: Daily RSI Analysis ADTN’s RSI now stands at 67.2414.

Note: ADTN and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ADTN rising at a faster rate than RSI.

