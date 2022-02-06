Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $160.00 at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.85.

AMD stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

