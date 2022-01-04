Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,730 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).