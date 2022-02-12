Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 37,000 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) by 102.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.13. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.79 and a 52 week high of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $521.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

