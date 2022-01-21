Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,617,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,144,214 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

DoorDash stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).