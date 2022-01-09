Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after buying an additional 845,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $44,409,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 670.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 217,093 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).