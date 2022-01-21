Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

