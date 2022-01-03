Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $35,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $136.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.53.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).