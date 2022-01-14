Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,480 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vicor worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.25.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $737,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

