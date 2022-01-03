Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Shares of ZTS opened at $244.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

