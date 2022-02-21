Advisor Resource Council Has $1.97 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Body

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.90. 8,063,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

