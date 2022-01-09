Advisory Services Network LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

