Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NYSE DD opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

