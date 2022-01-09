Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,908 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $21.90 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

