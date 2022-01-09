Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

