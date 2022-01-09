Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 387 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

NYSE:KMX opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

