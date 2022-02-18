Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADYEY. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,125.00) to €2,500.00 ($2,840.91) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,893.75.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Adyen has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

