Aecom (ACM): Price Now Near $66.28; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, ACM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (0.41%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ACM has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ACM ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ACM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ACM’s price is up $1.02 (1.56%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ACM’s price action over the past 90 days.

For ACM, its RSI is now at 68.3156.

ACM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

