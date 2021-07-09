Aegon Nv (AEG): Price Up $0.19 (4.66)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AEG

Currently, AEG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.27%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AEG has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, AEG ranks 87th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AEG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AEG’s price is up $0.19 (4.66%) from the day prior. AEG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AEG’s price action over the past 90 days.