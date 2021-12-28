Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.14)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-1.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AERI

Currently, AERI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.09%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AERI ranks 161st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

AERI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AERI’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AERI has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows AERI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AERI: Daily RSI Analysis For AERI, its RSI is now at 16.4384.

Note: AERI and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with AERI declining at a faster rate than RSI.

