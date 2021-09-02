Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD): Price Now Near $43.23; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AJRD

Currently, AJRD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.42%) from the hour prior. AJRD has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Defense stocks, AJRD ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AJRD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AJRD’s price is up $0.31 (0.72%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AJRD has now gone up 9 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AJRD: Daily RSI Analysis For AJRD, its RSI is now at 100.

AJRD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For AJRD News Traders

Investors and traders in AJRD may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Exclusive-Lockheed’s Aerojet deal gets support from 13 members of Congress – letter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of 13 members of the U.S. Congress sent a letter to the Pentagon supporting Lockheed Martin’s proposed acquisition of rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne, according to the letter seen by Reuters. Shares of Aerojet rose more than 2% after the Reuters report as investors cheered congressional support for a deal that has run into headwinds among some lawmakers. In July, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren asked the Federal Trade Commission to take a tougher look at defense industry mergers, questioning Lockheed Martin’s plan to buy the biggest independent maker of rocket motors, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.

