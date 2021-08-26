Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD): Price Up $0.31 (0.75)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AJRD

Currently, AJRD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Defense stocks, AJRD ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AJRD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AJRD’s price is up $0.31 (0.75%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AJRD has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows AJRD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AJRD: Daily RSI Analysis AJRD’s RSI now stands at 24.2991.

AJRD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For AJRD News Traders

Investors and traders in AJRD may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

