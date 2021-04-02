Aes Corp (AES): Price Now Near $27.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AES

Currently, AES (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AES’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AES’s price is up $0.26 (0.97%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on AES; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AES’s price action over the past 90 days.

For AES News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on AES may find value in this recent story:

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NextEra Energy, Enphase, General Electric, AES Corp and Siemens

