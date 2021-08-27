Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA): Price Now Near $10.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AEVA

At the time of this writing, AEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.8%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row AEVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AEVA ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

AEVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AEVA’s price is up $0.21 (2.07%) from the day prior. AEVA has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Aeva Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AEVA: Daily RSI Analysis AEVA’s RSI now stands at 100.

AEVA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market