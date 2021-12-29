Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA): Price Now Near $8.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AEVA

At the moment, AEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AEVA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AEVA ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

AEVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AEVA’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.72%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AEVA has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Aeva Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AEVA: Daily RSI Analysis For AEVA, its RSI is now at 15.3846.

AEVA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

