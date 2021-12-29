AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LIDR. Guggenheim started coverage on AEye in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. AEye has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AEye will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPCB XVI Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,836,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth $37,808,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $5,422,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $2,719,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $2,597,000.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

