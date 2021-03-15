Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG): Price Now Near $147.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AMG

Currently, AMG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.9 (0.61%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as AMG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on AMG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AMG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AMG’s price is up $2.33 (1.6%) from the day prior. AMG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on AMG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AMG’s price action over the past 90 days.

